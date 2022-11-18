Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Continuance Denial

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 18, 2022

Before terminating the respondent-mother’s parental rights, the trial court denied respondent’s motion to continue. In its order denying the motion to continue, the trial court found this was the second time respondent had requested a continuance for reported illness without providing verification. Moreover, DSS said respondent had not attended any of the prior hearings “[s]o ...

