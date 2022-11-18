Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 18, 2022

Despite diagnoses of post-traumatic stress disorder, amphetamine use disorder, opioid use disorder and cannabis use disorder, the respondent-mother failed to participate in a parenting/psychological assessment, a substance abuse program or mental health services. In the ten months after entering her case plan, respondent did not obtain employment or maintain stable housing. Under these circumstances, the ...

