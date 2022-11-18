Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Lack of Bond  (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Lack of Bond  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 18, 2022

The trial court’s challenged findings – that the respondent-father took no steps to foster a loving relationship with his daughter, “Jasmine,” and that there was no bond between Jasmine and respondent – were supported by the testimony of a DSS social worker (respondent had not fully complied with his court-ordered requirements to reunify with Jasmine; ...

