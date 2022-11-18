Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – No Contact or Support  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 18, 2022

Where the respondent-father had not had contact with “David” since 2012, shared no parental bond with David, had made only sporadic child support payments since 2010 with multiple years of non-payment, and was $60,456 in arrears, the trial court could conclude that respondent had neglected David since 2012 and had willfully abandoned David for at ...

