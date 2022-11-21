ANNOUNCING: Meet our 2022 Unsung Heroes at North Carolina law firms 

By Jason Thomas

[email protected]

Every successful law firm has someone (or many folks) behind the scenes who turn the gears.

It could be a paralegal, a legal assistant, or even an attorney — no matter their title, what they do is indispensable.

We like to give these champions their due. You can find these critical teammates in our 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Unsung Heroes feature.

You can read their profiles in the Nov. 21 print edition of North Carolina Lawyers Weekly, and online by clicking here.



Here are the 2022 Unsung Heroes honorees:

Andy Armstrong, Office and IT Manager, The McIntosh Law Firm, Davidson, N.C.

Lawrel Banks, Paralegal & Office Manager, Law Offices of David Gantt, Asheville, N.C.

Donna Brickey, Office Manager, Law Offices of Mark E. Sullivan, Raleigh, N.C.

Wendy Campbell, Office Manager, Ward Black, Greensboro, N.C.

Lisa Comito, Human Resources Manager & Documents Manager, Woodruff Family Law Firm, Greensboro, N.C.

Erica Cooke, Paralegal, Peniston Deason, Charlotte, N.C.

Lauren Griffin, Senior Paralegal, Shumaker Loop & Kendrick, Charlotte, N.C.

Vicky Grimaud, Paralegal, Wyatt Early Harris Wheeler, High Point, N.C.

Crystal Jones, Manager, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Parker Poe, Charlotte, N.C.

Nicki Parnell, Paralegal, Tickle Law Office, Louisburg, N.C.

Jason Stiles, Office Services Manager, Cranfill Sumner, Wilmington, N.C.

Ellen Swyschtch, Legal Assistant, Anderson Jones, Raleigh, N.C.

Does your law firm have an Unsung Hero? Email me at [email protected]. As always, thanks for reading.