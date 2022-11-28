Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Semi trailer accident results in $2.75M settlement (access required)

Semi trailer accident results in $2.75M settlement (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart November 28, 2022

A motorist who was injured in a crash with a semi trailer has been awarded nearly $3 million in a settlement. On March 6, 2020, while traveling on Interstate 95 the plaintiff was rear-ended by a semi trailer. Following the initial impact, the plaintiff was transported to the hospital where he was treated for a left-sided ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo