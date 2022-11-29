Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Autistic girl, family awarded $4.9M settlement   (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart November 29, 2022

An autistic girl and her family were awarded $4.9 million after the girl was beaten by caregivers that resulted in serious injuries.  In 2016 an autistic, non-verbal 15-year-old girl with developmental and intellectual disabilities, and explosive disorder, living in an unlicensed alternative family living (AFL) home was repeatedly beaten and traumatized by the two “caregivers” in ...

