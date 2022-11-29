Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Landmark settlement issued for Medicaid beneficiaries    (access required)

Landmark settlement issued for Medicaid beneficiaries    (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 29, 2022

A settlement – subject to court approval – has been reached in Franklin v. Kinsley, formerly known as Hawkins v. Cohen.  The federal class action lawsuit was filed in 2017 by Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy and the National Health Law Program on behalf of Medicaid beneficiaries in North Carolina. In the lawsuit, the Advocacy Center ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo