Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Teen injured in boating accident settles  (access required)

Teen injured in boating accident settles  (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart November 29, 2022

In October 2022, a teen who was badly injured in a boating wreck two years prior, was awarded a $3,148,000 settlement for her physical and emotional trauma.  One week before the plaintiff was scheduled to begin her freshman year of college, she was tubing behind a 25-foot Grady While pleasure boat, when the tube crashed into ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo