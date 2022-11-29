Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wake County attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart November 29, 2022

Attorney: Deborrah L. Newton  Location: Wake County  Disciplinary action: Reprimand   Background:   Defendant was found guilty of submitting fee applications that contained inaccurate and excessive billing entries. Defendant engaged in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice in violation of Rule 8.4(d). In 2021 the defendant was appointed by The Office of the Capital Defender to represent eight ...

