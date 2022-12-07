Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Wake County attorney suspended 30 days (access required)

Wake County attorney suspended 30 days (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart December 7, 2022

Attorney: Elizabeth J. Caviness   County: Wake County   Bar membership: Since 1989  Disciplinary action: 30-day suspension   Background: The defendant was found guilty of noncompliance with the investigation of a grievance filed against her on March 20, 2022. She failed to respond to numerous letters of notice, phone calls, and subpoenas from the State Bar.  On Nov. 3, 2022, the DHC entered ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo