Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Gas Station Stop – Probable Cause – Multiple Sources (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Gas Station Stop – Probable Cause – Multiple Sources (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 14, 2022

Even if we assume, as defendant argues, that he was subjected to a de facto arrest rather than an investigatory stop when officers blocked his car at a gas station, the officers had received information about defendant’s drug sales from multiple sources and corroborated the sources’ information through their own surveillance of defendant. The officers ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo