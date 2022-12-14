Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Prior Record Level Points – S.C. Manslaughter – Misdemeanors –Repeat Offense (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Prior Record Level Points – S.C. Manslaughter – Misdemeanors –Repeat Offense (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 14, 2022

Before assigning defendant a prior record level point for his South Carolina manslaughter conviction, the trial court (1) heard the state read the text of the South Carolina statute – but not the statute number – and North Carolina’s charging language; (2) reviewed a document that was handed up by the state but is not ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo