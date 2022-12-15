Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Advocates for Justice names new leader  (access required)

Advocates for Justice names new leader  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 15, 2022

Shannon Leskin is the new executive director of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice, according to a news release from the organization. She began in her role immediately following a vote of the NCAJ Board of Governors in October.  NCAJ, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, is a statewide association of plaintiffs' lawyers and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo