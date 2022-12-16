Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Headlines / Ellis & Winters adds six attorneys  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 16, 2022

Ellis & Winters is pleased to welcome six attorneys to the firm’s Litigation Group. Pamela Duffy, Ty Jameson, Chelsea Pieroni, Marcus Allen Shields, Derrick C. Foard, and Molly Whitlatch have recently joined the firm’s Greensboro and Raleigh offices.  “Each of these attorneys has joined Ellis & Winters to meet specific client needs” said Leslie Packer, Ellis ...

