Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Career Offender – S.C. Marijuana Conviction – Intent to Distribute (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Career Offender – S.C. Marijuana Conviction – Intent to Distribute (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 27, 2022

Because of his prior South Carolina convictions, defendant was sentenced as a career offender. One of those convictions was under a South Carolina statute that encompasses both simple possession and more serious drug offenses; nevertheless, defendant’s sentencing sheet shows that he pled guilty to possession “w.i.t.d.” or possession with intent to distribute, which counts as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo