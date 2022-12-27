Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect Adjudication – Older Child’s Removal – Newborn (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 27, 2022

When deciding whether newborn “Oscar” was neglected, the trial court could take into account the respondent-parents’ actions that resulted in the neglect adjudication of Oscar’s older sibling. In any event, the record shows respondents’ inability to properly care for Oscar based on their behavior while Oscar was in the NICU: despite repeated instruction by hospital ...

