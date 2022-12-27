Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Zoning – Municipal – Real Property – Nonconforming Use – Short-Term Rental – Ambiguous Ordinances (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 27, 2022

Although the respondent-Town had an enacted ordinance in 1984 to regulate “tourist homes and other temporary residences renting by the day or week” and amended the ordinance in 2000 to regulate rentals for “less than 28 consecutive days,” the Town expressly recognized the confusion caused by its ordinance when it enacted another amendment in 2019, ...

