Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Mecklenburg County attorney suspended for 5 years (access required)

Mecklenburg County attorney suspended for 5 years (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart December 28, 2022

Attorney: Kelly R. Routh   County: Mecklenburg County  Bar membership: Since 2011  Disciplinary action: 5-year suspension   Background:   The defendant was found guilty of failing to properly maintain and disburse entrusted funds in violation of Rule l.15-2(a) and (n). The defendant was an associate attorney at a law firm where she was required to deliver all client funds to the billing administrator ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo