Justice Center names new executive director  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires December 30, 2022

By Jason Thomas [email protected]  The North Carolina Justice Center announced the appointment of Reginald T. Shuford as its next executive director.   Shuford is from Wilmington, N.C., and is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law, according to a news release from the Justice Center. Since 2011, he has been the Executive Director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania.   “For ...

