Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Motorcyclist receives $800K settlement after accident  (access required)

Motorcyclist receives $800K settlement after accident  (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart January 3, 2023

A motorcyclist who was rear-ended by a vehicle has been awarded an $800,000 settlement.  The plaintiff was stopped behind a car on his Harley Davidson Sportster when he was rearended by the defendant. According to the plaintiff’s council, Thomas Kandler of Ricci Law Firm, the defendant was texting and driving at the time of impact.   Upon collision, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo