By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 4, 2023

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts has announced that Ragan R. Oakley has been named as the new assistant director for the NCAOC. Oakley will fill a vacancy left by David Hoke who is retiring after 21 years of service with the NCAOC.   "We thank David Hoke for his over two decades ...

