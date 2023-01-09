Cranfill Sumner Welcomes Medical Malpractice & Business Law Attorneys

Cranfill Sumner LLP today announced Ryan Shuirman and Charlie Raphun have joined the firm’s Raleigh Office and that Robert El-Jaouhari (Raleigh), Jake Stewart (Charlotte), and Jack Wright (Charlotte) have been named partners in the firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan Shuirman and Charlie Raphun to the firm. Ryan brings a wealth of experience in medical malpractice law and will help us continue to expand our offerings in the healthcare sphere. Charlie brings a depth of experience in corporate and business law, and we are excited to have him on our team to further assist our clients with their business law needs.”

“We are also proud to welcome Robert, Jake, and Jack as partners of Cranfill Sumner LLP and congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition. They are respected attorneys who show daily dedication to our firm’s core values of client service, teamwork, and reputation,” said Marshall Wall.

Ryan Shuirman will be based in the firm’s Raleigh office and brings with him more than 23 years of litigation experience with a strong background in the healthcare industry, specifically medical malpractice. Over the years he has represented physicians in emergency medicine, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, neurology, anesthesiology, general surgery, orthopedics, internal medicine, radiology, pathology, hematology/oncology, thoracic surgery, and pediatrics specialties, in addition to representing hospitals throughout the state. He also represents healthcare providers before the North Carolina Medical Board.

Charlie Raphun will be joining the firm’s expanding business and employment law team. Charlie brings more than 30 years of business law experience, including a wealth of knowledge in transactional experience, intellectual property, and cybersecurity. Charlie will be based in the firm’s Raleigh office. In addition to practicing law, he is also a CPA, registered with US Patent and Trademark Office, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional.

Robert El-Jaouhari is based in Raleigh and focuses his practice in real estate litigation and governmental regulation. He received his law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his master’s degree from Duquesne University, and his bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University.

Jake Stewart is based in Charlotte and focuses his practice in employment and municipal law. Prior to joining the employment law team, Jake handled workers’ compensation matters. He now draws on that experience to provide his clients with comprehensive risk management advice. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law and Roanoke College.

Jack Wright is based in Charlotte and focuses his practice in municipal, employment, and professional liability/malpractice law. Jack is also licensed to practice in Maryland. He is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Law and Appalachian State University.