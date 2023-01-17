Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Haviland Stewart January 17, 2023

Attorney: Brooke M. Crump  County: Wake County or Montgomery County   Bar membership: Since 2017  Disciplinary action: Disbarred  Background: Following an initial suspension for non-compliance with the grievance process, Crump has been disbarred due to a series of professional misconduct including defamation, misrepresentation, and frequent impunctuality and absenteeism to court hearings.  In multiple cases, Crump filed motions that had no basis ...

