Commission on Professionalism names new leader

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 18, 2023

James "Jimbo" S. Perry has been named as co-executive director of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism.   His tenure began Jan. 1, according to a news release from the commission. Melvin Wright is the executive director and has served in this capacity since November 1999 until his retirement in August 2017. Wright resumed his role as ...

