By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 18, 2023

Where the plaintiff-creditor’s notice says that it will seek attorneys’ fees unless an amount “is made” within five days, rather than demanding that the amount be “paid,” plaintiff may not collect attorneys’ fees under G.S. § 6-21.2(5). Defendant’s motion for summary judgment is granted on the issue of attorneys’ fees and on the issue of its ...

