Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Judicial elections have consequences, too  (access required)

Judicial elections have consequences, too  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires January 23, 2023

By Troy Shelton  There’s no shortage of debate, among lawyers at least, about whether to continue electing judges. But no less important is what judicial elections mean for the nature of judging.    In North Carolina, we’ve been electing our judges since Reconstruction. The argument for election isn’t hard to follow. People want to pick the judges they ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo