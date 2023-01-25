Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – Juvenile – Disposition Order – Insufficient Findings – Marijuana Possession

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 25, 2023

After adjudicating the juvenile defendant delinquent for simple misdemeanor possession of marijuana, the trial court entered a disposition order which did not include findings demonstrating that it considered the factors set out in G.S. § 7B-2501(c). The plain language of § 7B-2501(c) compels us to find that a trial court must consider each of the ...

