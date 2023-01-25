Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – Juvenile – Disposition Order – Insufficient Findings (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 25, 2023

The defendant-juvenile admitted to pointing a shotgun at his mother, and the trial court entered a disposition order placing the juvenile in DSS custody. As all parties agree, the trial court failed to make the findings of fact required by G.S. §§ 7B-2501(c), -2506(1)(c) and -2512. We vacate the disposition order and remand for findings. In re ...

