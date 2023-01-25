Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Rule 60(b)(3) Motion – Untimely – No Tolling – First Impression (access required)

Criminal Practice – Rule 60(b)(3) Motion – Untimely – No Tolling – First Impression (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 25, 2023

Defendant alleges that the government made misrepresentations about the DNA tests that contributed to his conviction. However, he filed his motion for relief under Fed. R. Civ. P. 60(b)(3) well outside the rule’s one-year limit. On this matter of first impression, we agree with our sister circuits that Rule 60(b)(3)’s time limit is a mandatory ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo