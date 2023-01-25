Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Plea Agreement – Subsequent Legislation – Compassionate Release Request (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Plea Agreement – Subsequent Legislation – Compassionate Release Request (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 25, 2023

If defendant had been sentenced under the First Step Act – passed shortly after defendant was sentenced but expressly not retroactively applicable – his 168-month sentence would have been less than half the sentence he received pursuant to his plea agreement (384 months for two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo