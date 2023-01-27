Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Labor Law Violation results in a nearly $10M settlement

By: Haviland Stewart January 27, 2023

On Nov. 2, 2022, attorneys Kevin Stoops, Jason Thompson and Jesse Young secured a nearly $10 million settlement for 2,574 hourly managers across the nation employed by home improvement giant, Lowe’s Home Centers LLC.    The managers alleged the company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay them regular wages and overtime compensation for ...

