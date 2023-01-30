Cranfill Sumner LLP relocates Wilmington office

Beginning, Jan. 30, 2023, the Wilmington office of Cranfill Sumner LLP has relocated to 5535 Currituck Drive, Suite 210, Wilmington.

The new office building is located in the new Autumn Hall development, a mixed-use development on Eastwood Road in the Landfall/Mayfaire submarket of Wilmington. It provides easy access to Wilmington landmarks including the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW) campus, historic downtown Wilmington, and Wilmington International Airport (ILM).

The Cranfill Sumner office has been designed to visually reflect the company’s brand and colors as well as to fit the needs of each employee. The office will offer traditional office space for on-site employees as well as workstations and reservable offices for employees who primarily work from remote locations.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this growing part of Wilmington. Our new office has been designed with all of our employees in mind and has been designed to maximize our space for each employee and provide flexible work areas to meet everyone’s needs,” said John D. Martin, Managing Partner of the Cranfill Sumner Wilmington office.

The Autumn Hall development offers 51 acres of park/green space and walking trails and 8 parks as well as amenities including restaurants and art by local artist Ned Leary.

“We love being a part of this growing area of Wilmington and seeing the changes that are happening around us,” said Benton Toups, a Partner at Cranfill Sumner. “As working environments have changed over the past few years, we are excited that this new office will provide great opportunities for our employees to work together and collaborate in person and remotely.”

ABOUT CRANFILL SUMNER LLP

Cranfill Sumner LLP attorneys serve business and professional clients across North Carolina and beyond from offices in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Wilmington. Since 1992, the firm has been built on the foundation of teamwork, client service, and reputation, and it continues that legacy today as it works to guide and counsel clients through each issue. Whether it’s for privately held companies, municipal entities, small-business owners, or partnerships, the “Cranfill way” includes practical and efficient representation tailored for each client. Our multi-disciplinary approach and focus on solving problems covers many areas of legal knowledge and experience including alternative dispute resolution; admiralty & maritime law; aviation law; business law; civil litigation; class and collective actions litigation; commercial litigation; white collar, government investigations and special matters; cyber liability and privacy; elder law; employment law; estate planning and litigation; insurance law; intellectual property; international business law; land condemnation & eminent domain; medical malpractice; premises liability; professional liability; and workers’ compensation. For more information, visit www.cshlaw.com.