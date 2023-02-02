Accident causing brain injury leads to $6.2M settlement  

Injuries caused by a vehicle accident have resulted in a $6.2 million settlement.

In 2018 the plaintiff suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by another motorist. The plaintiff was hospitalized for several weeks and had to undergo extensive rehabilitative care, with medical expenses totaling at $178,000.

“Our client has long term issues with short term memory and some cognitive decline although miraculously our client has made significant improvement to the point that our client now lives independently and has a daily schedule of meaningful activities,” plaintiff attorney James Rainsford said.

The plaintiff has been out of work since the accident but hopes to return to some employment in the future. Loss of future earnings and future medical expenses was included in the settlement, which totaled $6.2 million.

Many details of the case have been withheld die to a confidentiality agreement.

Is this a verdict or a settlement? Settlement

Type of case: Motor Vehicle wreck

Amount: $6.2 million

Injuries alleged: Traumatic Brain Injury and cognitive decline

Case name: Withheld

Court: Withheld

Case No.: Withheld

Judge: Withheld

Date of settlement: 2022

Attorney(s) for plaintiff and their firm(s): James Rainford, Jason Murphy, and Billy Massengale

Attorney(s) for defendant and their firm(s): Withheld

Was the opposing represented by counsel? Yes

Were liability and/or damages contested? Liability was contested

Has the judgment been successfully collected? Yes

