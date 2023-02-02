Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accident causing brain injury leads to $6.2M settlement  

By: Haviland Stewart February 2, 2023

Injuries caused by a vehicle accident have resulted in a $6.2 million settlement.

Murphy

Rainsford

In 2018 the plaintiff suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by another motorist. The plaintiff was hospitalized for several weeks and had to undergo extensive rehabilitative care, with medical expenses totaling at $178,000.  

“Our client has long term issues with short term memory and some cognitive decline although miraculously our client has made significant improvement to the point that our client now lives independently and has a daily schedule of meaningful activities,” plaintiff attorney James Rainsford said. 

The plaintiff has been out of work since the accident but hopes to return to some employment in the future. Loss of future earnings and future medical expenses was included in the settlement, which totaled $6.2 million.  

Many details of the case have been withheld die to a confidentiality agreement.  

Is this a verdict or a settlement? Settlement

Massengale

Type of case: Motor Vehicle wreck
Amount: $6.2 million
Injuries alleged: Traumatic Brain Injury and cognitive decline
Case name: Withheld
Court: Withheld
Case No.: Withheld
Judge: Withheld
Date of settlement: 2022
Attorney(s) for plaintiff and their firm(s): James Rainford, Jason Murphy, and Billy Massengale
Attorney(s) for defendant and their firm(s): Withheld
Was the opposing represented by counsel? Yes
Were liability and/or damages contested? Liability was contested
Has the judgment been successfully collected? Yes
 


