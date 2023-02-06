Rear-ended driver settles for $250K 

In June 2018, a plaintiff’s vehicle was stopped at a stop sign when he was rear ended by the defendant. Over four years later, the plaintiff settled for $250,000.

According to plaintiff’s attorney, Mark Gray II, several issues arose during the plaintiff’s case regarding damages: that the property damage impact of the accident was only listed as $250 on the accident report, and that the plaintiff had pre-existing injuries and was recommended to have surgery for the exact same injuries caused by the accident years prior.

Following the accident, the plaintiff was considered disabled by the Social Security Administration and was unable to continue working as a truck driver, which resulted in loss of income.

“When I got a copy of his SSA report, I changed the focus of our case,” Gray said. “Instead of arguing the medical damages which were clearly muddled by his pre-existing condition. I simply argued about his inability to work. By narrowing down our focus we were able to get a meaningful settlement. Prior to the final mediation the highest offer was $70,000.”

The defense attorney did not respond for comment.

Is this a verdict or a settlement? Settlement

Type of case: Motor Vehicle accident

Amount: $250,000

Injuries alleged: Spinal injuries (aggravation of pre-existing spinal stenosis condition)

Case name: Williams v. Laws

Court: Alamance County

Case No.: 21 CVS 1309

Date of settlement: Dec. 20, 2022

Most helpful experts: Dr. Vinay Reddy, UNC Health

Attorney(s) for plaintiff and their firm(s): Mark Gray, II , Gray Legal Group.

Was the opposing represented by counsel? Yes

Attorney(s) for defendant and their firm(s): James D. McAlister, McAngus, Goudelock, & Courie

Were liability and/or damages contested? Yes

Has the judgment been successfully collected? Yes