Even according to defendant’s version of events, his accomplice shot the victim multiple times in close proximity. The state’s evidence showed that defendant himself fired the shots that hit the victim in the face, hand and neck. Defendant’s contention that he did not plan to hurt or kill anyone in the robbery does not refute the element of intent to kill, so defendant was not entitled to a jury instruction on the lesser-included offense of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

We find no error in defendant’s conviction of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

State v. Hunter (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-510-22, 19 pp.) (Jeffery Carpenter, J.) Appealed from Perquimans County Superior Court (William Wolfe, J.) Rana Badwan for the state; Emily Holmes Davis for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-821