During an interview with the minor victim, a sheriff’s deputy noted that the victim said defendant had previously raped her in Mexico; however, the other two interviewers (a school counselor and a school nurse) noted that the victim had accused a different person of raping her in Mexico. Testimony from the victim’s sister made it plain defendant could not have raped the victim in Mexico. During an in camera hearing, the deputy testified that he may have been mistaken in writing down that the victim said defendant was the perpetrator of the Mexico incident. Although defendant argues the false accusation should have been admitted so it could be used to impeach the victim, the deputy or an investigator, the impeachment value of the evidence lies solely against the deputy because it attacks his recollection and the veracity of his notetaking skills.

The trial court did not abuse its discretion in finding that allowing the deputy’s probable mistake to be introduced likely would have misled the jury, especially given that the trial court found it was unlikely the false accusation was even made. We find no error in defendant’s conviction of taking indecent liberties with a child.

State v. Juarez (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-511-22, 6 pp.) (Jefferson Griffin, J.) Appealed from Martin County Superior Court (Thomas Lock, J.) Carl Newman for the state; Max Ashworth for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-822