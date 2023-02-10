The state presented evidence that (1) defendant parked his car behind the victim’s so the victim could not drive until he complied with defendant’s demand (that the victim get money from an ATM and give it to defendant); (2) defendant threatened to smash the victim’s windshield if he did not comply; (3) the victim weighed much less than defendant, was afraid something bad would happen if he did not comply, and did not know if defendant had a gun; (4) defendant followed the victim to and into the Common Market, stood nearby to ensure the victim withdrew the money from the ATM; and (5) the victim withdrew the money and “gave” it to defendant. The victim did not consent to giving the money to defendant.

While it may have been reasonable to scream and seek help, a person in distress does not always make reasonable choices. As soon as defendant was at a distance from the victim, the victim immediately called the police to report the theft. Taken in the light most favorable to the state, this evidence was sufficient to survive defendant’s motion to dismiss the charge of larceny from the person.

We find no error in defendant’s convictions for felony larceny from the person, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor larceny.

The state presented evidence that the victim left his wallet in his unlocked car while he delivered food, he returned to find defendant blocking his car, and defendant demanded that the victim go to a nearby ATM to get $30. The victim testified he had $100 in his wallet at the beginning of his delivery shift, but when he went into the market to withdraw $30, he discovered the money was missing. Upon returning to his car, he realized his car had been rummaged through. These facts taken together raise sufficient evidence to survive a motion to dismiss the charge of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Defendant’s larceny conviction was for stolen money. When defendant was arrested days after the incident, defendant had no money on his person. The absence of cash on defendant’s person did not entitle him to dismissal of the misdemeanor larceny charge.

The victim left his wallet in his unlocked car and found defendant blocking his car when he returned to his car. The victim discovered the money was missing when he arrived at the ATM. These facts were sufficient to send the misdemeanor larceny charge to the jury.

State v. Patterson (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-517-22, 10 pp.) (Fred Gore, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Casey Viser, J.) Jodi Privette Carpenter for the state; Max Edward Ashworth for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-824