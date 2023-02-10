Where the state presented evidence that (1) after the victim punched defendant’s cousin outside a casino, defendant retrieved a gun from his car; (2) defendant circled around the car multiple times trying to get to the victim; (3) defendant chased after the victim once the victim began running away; (4) defendant fired the shots that killed the victim; (5) the victim was shot in the back; (6) seven bullet casings were found near the victim’s body; (7) the victim was unarmed during the entire encounter; (8) the chase was lengthy enough to go out of the casino parking lot and down a side street; and (9) defendant’s sister unsuccessfully attempted to stop him after he retrieved the gun, the state presented sufficient evidence of premeditation and deliberation to overcome defendant’s motion to dismiss.

We find no error in defendant’s convictions of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Although defendant claimed he was in fear for his life and trying to protect himself, his cousin and his sister, defendant was not entitled to a jury instruction on self-defense. Defendant presented the following evidence to support his legal theory of self-defense: the victim first punched defendant’s cousin in the parking lot and then went into the casino; he soon returned with a group of people that defendant believed were his allies; this group, along with the victim, surrounded defendant and his cousin, and told defendant he would be killed if they didn’t leave; defendant was terrified for his life by these actions; the victim and others charged defendant with a “mean face”; defendant picked up his cousin’s gun to protect himself, his cousin, and his sister; the victim was never armed; the victim ran away toward the parking lot exit; defendant ran after the victim because he thought the victim was going to get a gun; once beyond the parking lot and down a side street, the victim turned, struck defendant in the head with a “metal object,” and tried to take defendant’s gun; defendant pulled the trigger and shot the victim; defendant fired approximately five to six times; and the autopsy showed the victim was shot in the back.

Defendant testified to chasing Gaskins with a gun and that Gaskins never possessed any deadly weapon during the altercation. Defendant also admitted on cross-examination that he had at least two opportunities to flee from the danger he feared, and his sister had tried to stop him once he took the gun in his hand. Defendant’s choice to chase the victim with the gun effectively eliminated the right to a self-defense instruction.

No error.

State v. Crumbley (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-514-22, 15 pp.) (Fred Gore, J.) Appealed from Wilson County Superior Court (Lamont Wiggins, J.) Daniel O’Brien and Thomas Moore for the state; William Spence for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-817