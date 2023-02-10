The pro se defendant sought to cross-examine the victim about their relationship prior to the victim’s claim that he was stalking her, but, each time, the trial court sustained the state’s objections before the victim had a chance to answer. Since defendant made no proffer of proof, we cannot determine whether the alleged evidentiary errors were prejudicial.

Defendant’s evidentiary argument is unpreserved for appellate review. We vacate defendant’s sentence and the civil judgment for attorney’s fees. Remanded for further proceedings.

Without making the specific findings required by G.S. § 15A-1343.2(d), the trial court sentenced defendant to a period of probation of more than 18 months. Moreover, the judgment form includes a section with a check box in which the court could record that it found a longer period of probation “is necessary than that which is specified in G.S. § 15A-1343.2(d).” The trial court did not check that box. The trial court’s 24-month probationary sentence exceeded the period authorized by law. We vacate the sentence and remand for further proceedings.

Because the trial court did not inform defendant of the actual hours and amount of attorneys’ fees that would constitute the civil judgment against him, defendant did not have adequate notice and an opportunity to challenge those fees before entry of the civil judgment. We therefore vacate the civil judgment and remand for further proceedings.

State v. Cates (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-512-22, 9 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) Appealed from Davidson County Superior Court (Stanley Allen, J.) Colin Justice for the state; Sean Vitrano for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-815