A detective failed to show probable cause for an order to obtain defendant’s historical cellphone location data when he based his application on uncorroborated information from an anonymous source, who was not shown to be reliable. Moreover, there is no good faith exception to the exclusionary rule under the North Carolina Constitution.

We reverse the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion to suppress. Defendant is entitled to a new trial.

A sheriff’s detective submitted an affidavit to Judge James Bell, along with an application for an order pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 2703(d) to obtain defendant’s cell phone records, including geo-location. Judge Bell granted the application.

The detective used phone company updates, provided in 15-minute intervals, to track defendant’s trip from Wilmington to Hayward, California, and back again. Defendant’s car was stopped and searched; officers found a trafficking quantity of cocaine.

Although § 2703(d) only requires a showing of “reasonable grounds” for issuance of an order thereunder, Carpenter v. United States, 201 L. Ed. 2d 507 (2018), ruled that probable cause was required before police could obtain historical cell-site location information (CSLI).

Given the five- to seven-minute delay in the detective’s receipt of location coordinates from the phone company, the CSLI provided to the detective was historical rather than real-time. Consequently, the detective was required to show probable cause to obtain such records.

Here, Judge Bell found probable cause, but we disagree. The detective’s affidavit was based entirely on information provided by a confidential informant (CI). The detective corroborated only the fact that the phone number the CI provided was actually defendant’s phone number. The affidavit contains no assertion that the informant was reliable or had a history of providing accurate information.

The affidavit was based on the uncorroborated information of an anonymous source whose reliability was not established. Therefore, the detective’s application was not supported by probable cause, and the trial court issued its § 2703(d) order permitting law enforcement officers to obtain defendant’s historical CSLI data in violation of defendant’s constitutional rights.

In State v. Carter, 322 N.C. 709, 370 S.E.2d 553 (1988), our Supreme Court declined to adopt a good faith exception to the exclusionary rule as it exists under the North Carolina Constitution, noting that North Carolina adopted an exclusionary rule by statute rather than by judicial creation. The court left it to the General Assembly to decide whether to adopt a good faith exception. Although the General Assembly has done so, our Supreme Court has not yet overruled Carter, and we remain bound by that decision to hold that there is no good faith exception to the exclusionary rule under our state constitution.

New trial.

State v. Rogers (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-513-22, 26 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from New Hanover County Superior Court (Frank Jones, J.) Caden William Hayes for the state; Sterling Rozear for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-828