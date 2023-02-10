Defendant’s abuse of the victim herein, “Sally,” shared key similarities to his previous abuse of witnesses Ms. D and Mr. E: Each victim was prepubescent when abused; defendant met each victim after developing a relationship of trust with the victim’s parent or parental figure, and then with the victims; defendant physically isolated the victims from others before committing his abuse; the acts of abuse progressed in severity and frequency, starting with fondling and progressing to penetration; almost all of the abusive acts occurred in the victims’ bedrooms; and the “sexual abuse only ended when the children were removed from . . . Defendant’s presence” and he no longer had access to them. The trial court properly found the witnesses’ evidence demonstrated defendant’s “modus operandi, intent, identity, and common scheme or plan.”

We find no error in defendant’s conviction for sex offense with a child.

Defendant’s abuse of Sally occurred from 2009 to 2011. Although defendant’s abuse of Ms. D occurred from 1991 to 1992, the trial court properly tolled the period of defendant’s incarceration for his crimes against Ms. D – 1992 to 1999 – leaving a gap of only 10 to 12 years. Moreover, one purpose of Ms. D’s testimony was to show defendant’s modus operandi, a purpose for which remoteness in time goes to the weight of the evidence rather than its admissibility.

Given the trial court’s careful handling of the process, including a limiting instruction to the jury, the danger of unfair prejudice did not substantially outweigh the probative value of the evidence, and the trial court properly admitted the testimony of Ms. D and Mr. E as to defendant’s prior bad acts.

State v. Greer (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-509-22, 17 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Watauga County Superior Court (Gregory Horne, J.) Justin Isaac Eason for the state; Mark Montgomery for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-819