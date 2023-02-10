Even if it was error for the trial court to admit the DNA test results of a swab of defendant’s penis (which showed the presence of the eight-year-old victim’s DNA), any such error was not prejudicial given the other overwhelming evidence against defendant: the victim testified in detail about the number of times and various ways defendant had sexually assaulted and physically abused her; she specifically testified about the night when defendant woke her, took her to a car in the driveway, raped her and hurt her so badly that she screamed; her screams were drowned out by loud music; police officers responding to a noise complaint found defendant exiting the car and then found the victim naked, crouched on the floorboard in the back of the car; in various interviews, the victim confirmed that she had been assaulted; a doctor and a nurse both examined the victim soon after she was found by the officers, and both found that the victim had injuries consistent with recent penetration.

We find no prejudicial error in defendant’s convictions for first-degree kidnapping, two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

State v. Humphries (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-515-22, 8 pp.) (Allegra Collins, J.) Appealed from Cleveland County Superior Court (David Phillips, J.) Zach Padget for the state; Drew Nelson for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-820