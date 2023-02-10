Although significant time passed between defendant’s pretrial waivers of counsel and his trial – largely due to the pandemic’s impact on jury trials – the burden of showing a change in defendant’s desire for counsel rests upon defendant. There is no evidence that defendant ever wavered in his desire to represent himself at trial. Moreover, immediately prior to defendant’s trial on 17 May 2021, the trial court engaged in a brand new and complete colloquy with defendant to ensure defendant desired to represent himself. While the trial court in that instance did not require or file a written form, this was not required. The trial court did not err in permitting defendant to represent himself at trial.

We find no error in defendant’s conviction of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Before defendant’s first waiver of counsel, on 16 December 2019, the trial court informed him that he could be sentenced at a prior record level II and be subject to a maximum prison term of 56 months. At a hearing in February 2020, the trial court informed defendant that he could be sentenced at a prior record level VI and be subject to a maximum term of 88 months. Defendant again elected to proceed pro se. Thus, the record does not demonstrate a reasonable likelihood that defendant would have made a different decision about self-representation had he originally been informed that his maximum punishment could have been 88 months imprisonment.

Even if a BB gun is not a deadly weapon per se, defendant here used a BB gun to bludgeon the victim’s face, resulting in serious injury. Since defendant failed to move to dismiss, his argument is not preserved for appellate review, and we decline to invoke N.C. R. App. 2 to review defendant’s argument on the sufficiency of the evidence.

State v. Sylvester (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-516-22, 17 pp.) (Toby Hampson, J.) Appealed from Davidson County Superior Court (Robert Ervin, J.) Robert Ennis for the state; Danielle Blass for defendant. 2022-NCCOA-830