New Hanover attorney disbarred

Attorney: Stuart L. Egerton

County: New Hanover County

Bar membership: Since 1980

Disciplinary action: Disbarment

Background:

While serving as executor for his mother’s estate, the Estate of Nancy U. Egerton, the defendant was found guilty of professional misconduct. The defendant misappropriated approximately $92,000 of fiduciary funds from the Estate and improperly collected an additional $21,000 as attorney’s fees from the Estate without Clerk approval. Additionally, the defendant did not return the attorney fees to the Estate despite the Clerk’s order to do so. The disciplinary council for the North Carolina Bar found the defendants conduct to be in violation of the North Carolina Rules of Professional Conduct, and grounds for disbarment.