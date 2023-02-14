Craven County attorney disbarred

Attorney: David E. Gurganus

County: Craven County

Bar membership: Since 1999

Disciplinary action: Disbarment

Background:

The Disciplinary Council of the North Carolina State bar finds that the defendant is guilty of misappropriating entrusted funds more than $4,000 and altering and forging court documents. Through this professional misconduct, the defendant engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation that reflects adversely on his fitness as a lawyer in violation of Rule 8.4(c) of the North Carolina Rules of Professional Conduct.