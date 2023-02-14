Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Craven County attorney disbarred

By: Haviland Stewart February 14, 2023

Attorney: David E. Gurganus  

County: Craven County  

Bar membership: Since 1999 

Disciplinary action: Disbarment  

Background:  

The Disciplinary Council of the North Carolina State bar finds that the defendant is guilty of misappropriating entrusted funds more than $4,000 and altering and forging court documents. Through this professional misconduct, the defendant engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation that reflects adversely on his fitness as a lawyer in violation of Rule 8.4(c) of the North Carolina Rules of Professional Conduct. 


