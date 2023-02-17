Defendant had filed motions to dismiss for failure to state a claim and for lack of personal jurisdiction, but defendant calendared a hearing only on its motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim. At the hearing, when the trial court inquired about personal jurisdiction, plaintiff’s counsel objected, informing the court that jurisdictional discovery remained pending. Since defendant did not give the required notice for calendaring a hearing on its motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction, the judgment entered upon defendant’s motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction was not properly noticed and is vacated.

Moreover, when defendant moved for and calendared a hearing on its motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim, defendant waived any objection to jurisdictional defects. The trial court’s conclusion that it lacked personal jurisdiction over defendant is also vacated.

Since defendant is not the prevailing party under G.S. § 6-21.5, we affirm the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion for attorney’s fees. Otherwise, the trial court’s order is vacated and remanded.

Janu Inc. v. Mega Hospitality, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-013-23, 15 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Rebecca Holt, J.) Daniel Gibson for plaintiff; George Currin and Robert Brady for defendant. N.C. App.