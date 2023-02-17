Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 3 says, “A civil action is commenced by filing a complaint with the court.” Rule 5(d)(2)(A) provides that “[a] paper not filed electronically is filed by delivering it . . . to the clerk.” When a plaintiff delivers a complaint to the clerk of court, a federal lawsuit is “brought” within the meaning of 42 U.S.C. § 20003-5(f)(1) and 29 C.F.R. § 1601.28(e)(1), even if the plaintiff simultaneously submits an application to proceed without prepaying fees.

We vacate the district court’s award of summary judgment to defendant.

Background

Plaintiff alleges that his former employer and a staffing agency discriminated against him because of his race. Plaintiff received his right-to-sue letters on August 8, 2018, giving him until November 6, 2018 to file a complaint. On November 1, 2018 – 85 days later – plaintiff, acting pro se, delivered to the clerk of court four documents: two documents labeled “Application to Proceed in District Court without Prepaying Fees and Costs” and two documents labeled “Complaint” (one against the employer and the other against the staffing agency).

The applications were stamped “filed” and entered as filed motions on the court’s electronic docket. The complaints, however, were stamped “received” and entered as “proposed complaint[s]” on the docket, where they were treated as attachments to the motions to be excused from the filing fee.

On November 8, 2018 – 92 days after plaintiff received the right-to-sue letters – a magistrate judge recommended denying the motions for relief from the filing fee. Plaintiff sought an extension of time to pay the fee and paid within the time directed by the district court. On December 17, 2018—four days after plaintiff paid the filing fee and 131 days after he received the right-to-sue letters—the district court directed the clerk to file plaintiff’s (consolidated) complaint.

The district court subsequently granted summary judgment for defendant on the ground that the complaint was not timely filed. Plaintiff appeals.

Discussion

An action like this one must “be brought” “within 90 days” after receiving a right-to-sue letter. 42 U.S.C. § 2000e-5(f)(1); 29 C.F.R. § 1601.28(e)(1). To satisfy that requirement, a plaintiff must “commence a civil action against the allegedly offending employer.” Fort Bend Cnty. v. Davis, 139 S. Ct. 1843 (2019). This case thus boils down to one question: How is an action like plaintiff’s “commence[d]”?

As a leading treatise explains, “[t]he first step in a civil action in a United States district court is the filing of the complaint with the clerk or the judge. Filing a complaint requires nothing more than delivery of the document to a court officer authorized to receive it.” Wright & Miller, 4 Fed. Prac. & Proc. Civ. § 1052 (4th ed. 2022).

True, federal law also says, “The clerk of each district court shall require the parties instituting any civil action . . . to pay a filing fee of $350,” 28 U.S.C. § 1914, and here plaintiff did not pay the required fee until after the 90-day period expired. But nothing in that statute or Rule 5 says a clerk may refuse to accept a complaint for filing because it is not accompanied by the filing fee. Indeed, Rule 5’s distinction between “delivering” a document “to the clerk; or . . . to a judge who agrees to accept it for filing” underscores that the clerk’s role is purely ministerial. Rule 5(d)(2)(A)–(B).

We conclude that the obligation to pay the failing fee is properly understood as a condition subsequent, not precedent, to instituting a civil action. This conclusion also fits best with a statutory provision authorizing district courts to adopt local rules or standing orders “requir[ing] advance payment of fees.” 28 U.S.C. § 1914(c). Unless the normal rule is that a suit is commenced whether or not the fee has been paid, that provision would be superfluous.

We hold that an action under federal law is commenced for limitations purposes when a plaintiff delivers a complaint to the district court clerk—regardless of whether the plaintiff pays the filing fee, neglects to do so, or asks to be excused from the fee requirement.

Vacated and remanded.

Allen v. Atlas Box & Crating Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-012-23, 11 pp.) (Toby Heytens, J.) No. 20-1910. Appealed from USDC at Raleigh, N.C. (Louise Flanagan, J.) Jonathan Ellis and James Compton for appellant; Mary Margaret McCudden, Benjamin McLawhorn and Kathleen Luchesi for appellees. 4th Cir.