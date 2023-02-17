The kind of action presented here is one for alienation of affections, a tort over which the trial courts of this state indisputably possess subject-matter jurisdiction.

We reverse the trial court’s order granting defendant’s motion to dismiss for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction.

Defendant admits that he met plaintiff’s wife in California, Nevada and Utah, and that his other contact with plaintiff’s wife occurred via email, text messages and social media.

In Jones v. Skelley, 195 N.C. App. 673 S.E.2d 385 (2009), superseded in part on other grounds, G.S. § 52-13(a), this court stated that “if the tortious injury occurs in a state that does not recognize alienation of affections, the case cannot be tried in a North Carolina court.” Establishing that the defendant’s alienating conduct occurred within a state that still recognizes alienation of affections as a valid cause of action is essential to a successful claim since most jurisdictions have abolished the tort.

However, it does not necessarily follow that the alleged alienating conduct must have occurred in North Carolina in order for a plaintiff to raise a valid alienation of affections claim over which the trial court would have subject-matter jurisdiction. Rather, the alienating conduct must have occurred within a state that still recognizes alienation of affections as a valid cause of action. In the case at bar, there are two states in which allegedly alienating conduct may have occurred and which recognize a cause of action for alienation of affections: North Carolina and Utah.

On remand, should the evidence persuade the finder of fact that the tort of alienation of affections occurred in either North Carolina or Utah, then the substantive law of the applicable jurisdiction will apply. Should it be determined that the tort occurred in California or Nevada, then no substantive law could apply since none of these alleged acts are a tort in those states. In that event, the case would, by necessity, be dismissed.

Reversed and remanded.

Bassiri v. Pilling (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-015-23, 14 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Dawn Layton, J.) Cynthia Mills for plaintiff; Daphne Edwards and Ashley Fillippeli for defendant. N.C. App.