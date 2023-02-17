One sentencing point increased defendant’s prior record level from III to IV. That point came from G.S. § 15A-1340.14(b)(7), i.e., the offense was committed while defendant was on probation, parole, or post-release supervision. Although the record does not show that defendant received the statutorily required 30 days’ notice of the state’s intent to pursue this point, the record does show that defendant waived such notice.

We find no error in defendant’s conviction or sentence for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Defense counsel stated affirmatively that he had received notice of the state’s intent to assess the sentencing point, which was confirmed by the prosecutor. When asked by the trial court if the state had provided notice of its intent to prove defendant was on parole at the time of the offense, the prosecutor stated, “Yes, sir. We had discussed that,” and defense counsel responded, “Yes, Judge.” Though the trial court did not question defendant directly about his intent to waive notice, we hold that defense counsel’s stipulation and affirmation on behalf of his client was sufficient to constitute waiver of the notice requirement.

Furthermore, the court’s interaction with defense counsel amounted to a routine determination. Defense counsel affirmed he had seen the prior record level worksheet and that it was “an accurate representation of his prior record.” Defendant, through his counsel, stipulated to the addition of the prior record point as evidenced by defense counsel’s signature.

Defense counsel had the opportunity to inform defendant of the repercussions of conceding certain prior offenses, and defendant had the opportunity to interject had he not known such repercussions and did not object to the point at sentencing. Therefore, the trial court was not required to follow the precise procedures prescribed in G.S. § 15A-1022.1, as defendant acknowledged his status and violation by arrest in open court.

Given (1) defendant’s presence in a high-crime area, (2) defendant’s interaction with a known drug dealer, (3) data revealing to the arresting officer defendant’s prior charge of murder and gang involvement, (4) the officer’s awareness of an active gang war, and (5) the officer’s own training and experiences, the circumstances were more than sufficient to give the officer reasonable suspicion that defendant was armed and dangerous. This suspicion permitted the officer to search both defendant and his vehicle for weapons before continuing with the purpose of the stop (an expired tag). We agree with the trial court’s ruling that the officer did not overstep his constitutional bounds when he frisked defendant and defendant’s vehicle.

No error.

